A Clayton County man was arrested after stealing two handguns from the Eastman Gun Show at Cobb County Civic Center last week, police said

Daveon Turner, 18, of Riverdale, allegedly took a .22-caliber and a .40-caliber handgun from a glass display case at the "Coyote Company of Newnan" booth March 6, according to the police report.

The .40-caliber handgun was recovered in the parking lot after Turner fled the scene, police said. The .22-caliber handgun has not been recovered, according to the report.

Turner was arrested about an hour after the alleged theft, and faces one felony charge for theft of a firearm.

Turner remains in Cobb County jail as of Friday without bail.

