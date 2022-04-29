Marietta police have arrested the man whose alleged reckless driving hospitalized a motorcycle-riding father and daughter pair this past weekend.
Marcus Goncalves, 38, of Marietta, now faces some half-dozen misdemeanor charges along with two felony charges of serious injury by vehicle. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail.
Jesse Hughen, 44, and his nine-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after Goncalves allegedly drove into the path of their Harley Davidson motorcycle. The two were headed west on Delk Road toward Franklin Gateway.
Goncalves, meanwhile, was stopped in the left turn lane of Delk Road as he waited to turn onto Franklin Gateway. “For reasons unknown,” police said, Goncalves turned out of the turn lane and back into the westbound traffic lanes.
Goncalves’ car came into the path of Hughen’s Harley, and Hughen and his daughter were thrown from the bike after hitting the car.
Hughen was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, while his daughter was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Goncalves’ full charges include making an improper lane change, disregarding a traffic control device, making an improper lane change without a signal, failing to obtain a Georgia drivers license, reckless driving, making an improper turn, and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
As of Friday, Goncalves was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.