A Newnan man police allege burglarized an Acworth Texaco and made off with an ATM machine from the gas station has turned himself into authorities.
Wilbert Demond Holmes Jr., 22, turned himself in at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office on July 23, according to Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.
Mistretta said Holmes is out on bond. According to the Cobb Sheriff's Office, he was bonded out by Austell-based A 24 Hour Bonding.
The arrest warrant for Holmes indicates he is being charged with felonies including second degree burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.
The initial news release about the burglary said video surveillance showed a subject forcefully enter the food store after exiting a white Ford Transit U-Haul van. The subject was reported as wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, green pants and black and white shoes.
The release also said the subject “made attempts to remove the ATM that was bolted down inside the business.” When the subject failed to remove it, the subject backed the U-Haul into the front of the store and knocked the ATM loose. Police said the subject then loaded the ATM into the back of the U-Haul van and left the scene.
Acworth police said they worked with the LaGrange Police Department in linking the Acworth burglary with a similar incident in LaGrange.
