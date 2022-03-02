Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias

 Cobb County Sheriff's Department

A Mableton man has been charged with raping a minor, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Jose Iglesias, 31, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at his Mableton home between Feb. 28, 2021, and Feb. 23 of this year, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Iglesias faces a felony for rape and a felony for child molestation.

Iglesias, born in Honduras, has a Department of Homeland Security hold, according to jail records.

As of Wednesday, Iglesias was being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.