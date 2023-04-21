MABLETON — Faith Igbinehi was watching the news with her friend around 11 p.m. Thursday night when she heard what sounded like gunshots outside her south Cobb apartment.
Coming outside, Igbinehi realized she had mistaken gunfire for a real fire: Her building was in flames, and while it did not begin in the part of the building where she lived, it was headed her way.
“Everybody started rushing out,” Igbinehi. “It was a terrible moment, really, I lost everything. Everything, 100% out. I don’t know what to do.”
Igbinehi was one of 58 people displaced by the fire that ripped through the 300 building at the Lake Crossing apartment complex on Riverside Parkway Thursday night, damaging or destroying all 20 units. No injuries were reported.
Multiple people called in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday to report the building was ablaze, according to Lt. Stephen Bennett, spokesman for the Cobb Fire Department.
The quick-moving fire had spread to the first and second floors and into the attic of the building by the time crews arrived on the scene, he added. Initially, firefighters attacked the blaze indoors, but conditions became too extreme and they moved outside and began to hose into the building, including an aerial attack.
“It’s an old building, and it’s been a tough battle to try to get this thing completely extinguished,” Bennett said.
Crews were still putting out hotspots from the fire around 11:30 a.m. Friday, and Bennett said there would be two units at the scene working until the fire is completely extinguished.
“It’s just one of those tough things where once things collapse, the building, parts of it have collapsed in, there are tons of void spaces with insulation, utilities, pipes, plumbing, everything under the sun,” Bennett said. “It’s really hard to say.”
It was unclear Friday what had started the fire, and investigators were on the scene to determine the cause.
A few miles away, at the Collar Park Community Center in Austell, the Red Cross had set up a temporary shelter for the displaced residents.
Bill Allocca, a disaster services specialist with the Red Cross in Atlanta, said his team was there to support those affected by the fire with various resources.
“We have food, drink, we’ve set up cots in there in case they need to get a little sleep just to sort of get their bearings straight,” Bill Allocca. “Let’s face it, for most of them, this is probably the worst day in their life, and we’re here to give them as much comfort as possible.”
At the same time, Allocca said many have expressed how grateful they are that their families are safe.
“Needless to say, some of them are in shock,” Allocca said. “You never expect that it’s going to happen to you. And they’re grateful to the firefighters that were there … They’re heroes, they truly are.”
Apartment management was also looking to place a few residents in two available units in another building, according to Cassie Mazloom, director of the Cobb Emergency Management Agency.
Mazloom said the Red Cross made the request to the Cobb EMA for the shelter Friday morning based on the size of the fire.
Only about a dozen displaced people had visited the shelter by around noon Friday, but it was set to remain open for the rest of the afternoon to allow for others who might stop by, Mazloom said. Many residents find relatives to stay with instead of remaining at the shelter, she noted.
In her 14 years with the Cobb EMA, Mazloom said this fire is unlike any others she has encountered in terms of the number of those left without a home.
“This is the first time we’ve done something like this for a fire, because it was a larger event,” Mazloom said. “ … Unfortunately, people lost everything, so it’s hard.”
Igbinehi, who is originally from Frankfurt, Germany, had lived in her apartment at Lake Crossing for almost four years before Thursday’s fire.
She said it was a good place to live, with good neighbors and no thought that something like this would ever happen. Now, investigators have to figure out why it did, Igbinehi added.
“It’s still burning,” she said, standing outside the building with firefighters still hosing down the smoldering ruins.
Igbinehi has no idea what she will do next. She was unable to gather many belongings before escaping the apartment last night – just the clothes on her back, her car keys, phone and earbuds.
“I don’t know what to do now, I’m just confused,” Igbinehi said. “I’m confused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.