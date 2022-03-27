A Kennesaw man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Ernest Barrett Parkway Saturday morning. 

Kirk Allen, 58, was walking across the I-75 northbound entrance ramp at Ernest Barrett Parkway just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Cobb Police Department Spokesman Wayne Delk.

A car turning left from Ernest Barrett onto the entrance ramp struck Kirk and continued onto the interstate without stopping, Delk said.

Kirk was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. 

As of Sunday morning, the collision was still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 770-499-3987.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In