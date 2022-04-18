Todd King

Todd King

 Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Kennesaw man was arrested after police said he sexually trafficked a 13-year-old girl.

On March 6, Todd King, 47, allegedly paid for the girl's Uber ride from Alpharetta to his Kennesaw home and paid $300 for sex, according to his arrest warrant.

He faces felony charges for sex trafficking, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.

King remains in Cobb jail without bond.

