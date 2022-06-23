The Marietta Police Department has arrested and charged a man who they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized over the weekend.
Santos Rosalio Vicente-Ramos, 22, of Kennesaw, is accused of hitting Robert Morrison, 53, of Marietta, with his car.
According to police, Morrison was standing in front of his home on Wright Street when he was struck late Saturday. Police say Vicente-Ramos fled the scene without helping Morrison or calling 911.
The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m., according to an arrest warrant. Police say neighbors found Morrison and called 911 at approximately 11:05 p.m. Morrison was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.
Officers located Vicente-Ramos using evidence collected at the scene and license plate-reading cameras, police said. When confronted by police, Vicente-Ramos reportedly admitted that he was the driver in the incident and that he had been drinking that evening.
Per the warrant, police found vehicle parts at the crash scene that were determined to be from Vicente-Ramos’ 2007 Acura.
Vicente-Ramos has been booked into the Cobb County jail and faces two felony charges — hit and run and serious injury by vehicle. Bond has been set at $25,000.
The investigation into the incident remains open, and more charges may be filed, police said.
Morrison’s sister, Susan Caldwell, set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, it had raised more than $5,000.
On the GoFundMe page, Caldwell wrote that Morrison was working to clean up yard clippings in front of his home when he was hit by the car.
“The accident has caused multiple serious injuries: facial fractures, fractures in the neck, skull fractures, brain bleeds and swelling, vascular problems, broken ribs, and broken left arm and right leg,” Caldwell wrote. “He is facing multiple surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation.”
Morrison, Caldwell added, is the primary caregiver for their mother.
Morrison’s only income source is disability benefits for his rheumatoid arthritis, and his mother lives off Social Security and “a small rental income,” she wrote.
“Robert is on Medicare and Medicaid, but we are unsure how much these will cover the astronomical expenses,” Caldwell wrote.
Morrison and his mother are lifelong Mariettans, Caldwell wrote.
“We want to thank the churches and community for all they have done to help thus far. Your support will help cover medical bills and living expenses. Our family’s trust is in the Lord!” Caldwell wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.