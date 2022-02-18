A Kennesaw man was arrested Feb. 11 after allegedly beating his daughter with a shoe and a wooden cricket bat.

Cobb County Police said Kashif Rana, 46, also repeatedly slapped and kicked his daughter, who is under the age of 18, while she was on the ground, causing severe bruises to her arms, back, and elbows. 

Rana faces one felony charge for cruelty to a child and misdemeanor charges for battery and cruelty to a child.

Police said Rana committed these offenses the evening of Feb. 11. Rana was arrested the same day. Rana’s $30,000 bail has been posted, and he was released from custody after midnight Feb. 12. 

