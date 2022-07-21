Roy Acree, who headed the Smyrna Fire Department for the last eight years, has announced he will retire at the end of this month.
Acree is a 32-year veteran of the department, being named fire chief in 2014, per a news release from the department. His last day will be July 31, when Deputy Chief Brian Marcos will take over as interim chief.
"Roy Acree is one of the finest people that I've ever met. He has done so well in his service to Smyrna, and it's bittersweet because we're excited for him and what lies ahead for him and his family, but we're sad to lose him," said Mayor Derek Norton. "The good thing is we've got Deputy Chief Marcos, who we've named interim chief. He's done a remarkable job, and I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish as well."
Acree rose through ranks including firefighter, fire captain, and battalion chief over his career. Among his accomplishments were leading the construction of fire stations 3, 4, and 5, expanding the department to five divisions, and building its emergency management program.
Under his leadership, the department's ISO rating (a score from insurers indicating a department's level of service) rose from 3 to 2, the second-highest possible rating. Outside the office he was involved with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Smyrna Rotary, and the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.
Norton flagged Acree's leadership during the pandemic as another career highlight.
"It just seems like under his leadership, the fire department had very good morale even in very tough times ... His leadership has just been unprecedented in the city, in the fire department. And he's known all over the state as somebody who can get stuff done.
"His accomplishments getting us through COVID were remarkable. You know, we worked hand in hand pretty much every day of the pandemic just making sure people were safe and doing our vaccine program. He was on top of it, and just awesome to work with," the mayor added.
