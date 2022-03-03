EAST COBB — Aware of the negative view some have of law enforcement, Cobb Police Officer Tim Collum says it’s not something he encounters at the department’s community coffees like the one held at the Chick-fil-A on Shallowford Road Tuesday.
Collum said he’s had so many positive interactions at such events that his morale as a police officer is lifted. Tuesday, Collum connected with some local high school boys over music.
“The kids that were sitting in here earlier are in the band, and I was able to talk to them about how I used to be in the band,” he said. “We talked about different instruments and it was pretty cool.”
Officer Michael Justice touched on a similar theme, noting this was his third Coffee with a Cop event.
“A lot of events I go to, I'm invited to the event, but this is the opposite version of that,” Justice said. “Anyone can come out, and we just make ourselves available to them and talk to them. Maybe they’ve got a local problem, or a general question about policing ... or a very specific question about a personal situation. This event allows us to meet with them at their pace in their community.”
Cobb police host the event to give people in the community an opportunity to build relationships with the police. It launched in 2018 under then-Cobb Police Chief Mike Register, who now serves as assistant chief at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Attendance at Coffee with a Cop has dwindled some. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and the virus’ impact regarding shutdowns and social distancing has contributed to lower attendance numbers than usual, several members of the police department said.
Still, several people showed up Tuesday to connect with their local cops over coffee or a chicken sandwich with fries.
Cobb Police Capt. Andy Hite said he enjoys the meeting because of its relaxed atmosphere. Oftentimes, people will refrain from contacting police over issues they think are too small, but Hite said the community coffees give people a chance to ask or talk about anything.
Among those in attendance was Nick Kharazmi, a retired real estate developer in Marietta. Kharazmi, who hails from Iran, has a cousin who served as a motorcycle cop in Tehran. He attends events like these as often as he can because of his respect for law enforcement.
“I support them wholeheartedly,” he said. “I was out of town, but I saw (Cobb PD post about the event) on Facebook, so I came back the day before yesterday to make sure I could be here today.”
Inspired by law enforcement's efforts in supporting such programs as the Special Olympics, Kharazmi said he joined a few of his police buddies on a fundraising motorcycle trip from Florida to Alaska.
“When you travel with a group of people, the friendship and camaraderie starts and flourishes,” he said. "I have been active in police community engagement events since 2004."
Anna Andrel, Chick-fil-A supervisor, said she was happy to work somewhere that hosts events that strengthen bonds between the police and community.
“I think it's nice because it brings our community together,” she said. “It gives us a chance to kind of intermingle with cops, versus just seeing them out in the street, and see the faces that protect us in the community.”
