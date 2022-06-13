The Cobb County Police Department logo

The Cobb County Police Department logo.

 The Cobb County Police Department logo.

A man was killed in a car wreck last Friday night in Austell, Cobb police announced.

The Cobb County Police Department said that Jeffrey B. Amofa, 26, of Hiram, was traveling west on C.H. James Parkway near Garrett Road in a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe around 7 p.m.

The Hyundai entered the path of a Fed-Ex tractor-trailer traveling east, police said, before colliding head-on with the tractor-trailer. 

Amofa died at the scene, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dwight M. Lane Jr., 35, of Snellville, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

