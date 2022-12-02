A Haralson County man was indicted on a fentanyl trafficking charge by a Cobb grand jury this week.
Christopher James Bowlin is accused of possessing more than 30 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is 50 to 100 times more potent than the natural opioid morphine.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
Police say Bowlin was found to be in possession of more than 26 grams of fentanyl in May, in addition to about six grams of the drug found in a container in the floorboard of his car.
According to Georgia law, possession of four or more grams of fentanyl constitutes trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl carries a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence and $500,000 fine, if convicted.
At a September town hall on the opioid crisis in Cobb, researchers said fentanyl has become the driving force of the crisis.
Fentanyl overdose deaths in Cobb increased from 31 in 2019 to 88 in 2020, according to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s annual report for 2020. Data from the state health department indicated that, of the 123 deaths from opioid overdoses in Cobb last year, 97 were from synthetic opioid overdoses, likely all fentanyl.
The CDC said 2021 was the worst year for drug overdose deaths in American history, with more than 107,000 reported deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.