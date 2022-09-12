The Georgia Police K9 Foundation announced that K9 Onyx and K9 Sophie with the Austell Police Department are the latest K9s to each receive an AceK9 Heat Alarm System, with a value of $4,000.
The AceK9 Heat Alarm is a temperature monitoring system used in K9 vehicles that will send out SOS alerts if the inside temperature of the vehicle rises past a certain degree which is still regarded as safe, yet approaching unsafe conditions possibly due to air conditioner failure. The Heat Alarm System will automatically activate a Horn Honk, siren, light-bar activation, while simultaneously rolling down both back windows notifying anyone around.
K9 Onyx, a four-year-old German Shepherd, and K9 Sophie, a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd, serve and protect the people in Austell for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their handler. Onyx and Sophie love family time and meeting the citizens in the community. However, these K9s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work as dual purpose canines.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the Police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe. The Foundation's goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bulletproof vests, heat alarm systems and Naloxone or Narcan Kits in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure.
To date the Foundation has assisted over 4,000 K9s in the State of Georgia by providing necessities like: 150 K9 protection vests, 75 Heat Alarms, over 200 Narcan Kits, over 200 First Aid Kits, assisted over 200 retired K9s, and provided over 500 training equipment and seminars/trainings to numerous K9 teams across the State of Georgia.
