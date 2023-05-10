Two people were shot after Cobb police chased a suspect into neighboring Douglas County, according to the GBI.
The incident allegedly occurred after Cobb police responded to a 911 call at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday reporting an attempted kidnapping at 1882 Drennon Avenue in Austell, the GBI said.
The 911 caller said an armed man and unknown woman were at his house attempting to take his daughter, adding the man was a convicted felon, authorities said.
Responding officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused and led police on a chase into Douglas County, the GBI said.
Police performed a PIT maneuver at Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, stopping the vehicle, and as officers approached, the driver, identified as Ricardo Tuggle, 38, of Douglasville, started to reach under his seat.
Responding officers then shot Tuggle, while his passenger was also shot, the GBI said, and a gun was recovered from inside his vehicle.
Tuggle and his passenger were taken to Grady hospital and are in stable condition. No officers were injured in the incident.
According to the GBI, Tuggle is the biological father of the woman he was attempting to take from the Austell home, while the 911 caller is the woman's stepfather.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 37th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.
