A former juvenile corrections officer has been indicted by a Cobb grand jury for allegedly allowing fighting among children at a Marietta detention center.
Trevor Adrian Coker of Honey Grove, Texas, was formally charged last Thursday for a May 2018 incident in which he allegedly allowed three children under 18 years old at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center to fight, the original arrest warrant states.
Coker was employed at the time as a corrections officer with Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), which operates the facility on County Services Parkway. He resigned his post after coming under investigation by the DJJ.
Per the warrant, the fight led to “one youth obtaining injuries to his face and head area, which resulted in a tooth being knocked out.”
The warrant also listed the initial charges against Coker as three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and one count of violation of oath by a public officer. The indictment lists three counts of violation of oath by a public officer against Coker, all felonies.
Coker was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond in March of 2019, court records indicate.
Coker's attorney, Ben Smith, said that there was no plea arrangement that led to the change in charges. He also said that an arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.
Coker's case has been assigned to Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill. Cobb Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull is the prosecutor in the case.
The DJJ declined to comment on the case, deferring questions back to the Cobb DA's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.