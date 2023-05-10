A former Austell Police Department sergeant was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. reports.
Matthew Darren Atkins, 58, will be required to register as a sex offender.
Broady's office reports that on March 10, 2021, the then seven-year-old victim disclosed to her grandmother that Atkins molested her. Atkins was a sergeant at the time with over 30 years of experience in local law enforcement. The grandmother immediately reported the disclosure to police, and the Cobb County Police Special Victims Unit investigated. During a forensic interview of the child, she detailed the specifics of the molestation. Atkins was arrested the same day, Broady's office said.
Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds sentenced Atkins to 20 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison.
“Although this defendant once took an oath to protect and serve as a police officer, he betrayed that oath and the trust of his family, friends, colleagues, and this community to prey on and sexually abuse this child," said Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor. "Thanks to this young lady’s bravery in cooperating with local law enforcement, Mr. Atkins will no longer be a threat to the most vulnerable members of our community."
