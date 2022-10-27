Five men have been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on a slew of charges, including gang charges and charges related to a June 2021 drive-by shooting in south Cobb.
The defendants, James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, Nicholas Poole, Thomas White and Thomas Williams, are all accused of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The 51-count indictment issued earlier this month also lists various weapons charges, and charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
The charges stem from a drive-by shooting off Mulkey Road in south Cobb. According to arrest warrants, the suspects shot into two units of the Viewpoint Condominiums, near Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Bullets struck both units, causing damage and causing residents to fear for their lives, according to police. The shooting occurred on June 25 of last year, around 12:35 a.m.
Prosecutors allege that Daniels, Dowell, Poole and Williams are members and associates of 2Solid, a “hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods,” and that White is a member of Good Product Team.
Daniels, 19 and Dowell, 20, are currently incarcerated at the Cobb County jail, according to jail records.
White is currently serving prison sentences for separate charges in Cobb and Douglas counties in Wilcox State Prison, prosecutors said. The whereabouts of Poole and Williams were not immediately clear.
The case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the defendants were indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit.
“This case resulted in the removal of exceptionally violent offenders from metro Atlanta and certainly saved lives,” Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said in a news release. “Of particular impact in this case was a civilian crime analyst who worked diligently to identify initial leads. Those leads were pursued by our Violent Crime Bureau, Homicide Unit, Organized Crime Unit, and our CAGE (Gang) Unit. In an increasingly tough working environment, the women and men of these units continue to come to work each day and night to ensure the safety of the citizens they are sworn to protect.”
VanHoozer also credited the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and the state’s Gang Prosecution Unit.
“This is yet another achievement in our ongoing fight to rid our state of gang activity,” Carr said in the news release. “No matter where they are operating, we will use all resources at our disposal to ensure that those who engage in these violent acts are held accountable and our communities are made safer. We are proud of our partnerships with local law enforcement, and we will continue working together to protect our fellow Georgians.”
