Firefighters from Cobb County, Paulding County and the City of Smyrna took to streets and sidewalks in their communities to collect donations for the inaugural Heal the Burn fundraising drive.
The fundraiser was established to support acute burn care provided by WellStar Cobb Hospital, a recently awarded level three trauma center.
The firefighters collected donations in their fire helmets over a three-week period and raised a total of $23,367.12, which they presented to the WellStar Foundation for investment in the burn trauma program. The drive was spearheaded by Chief Randy Crider of the Cobb County Fire Department in partnership with the WellStar Foundation.
“As firefighters, we consider it an honor to serve this community and we consider WellStar an extension of our service," said Chief Crider. "Many of the civilians we help receive care at WellStar Cobb Hospital, as well as members of our own team for job-related injuries. Severe burns require specialized care and we are proud to do our part in helping to expand burn services in our area.”
Every dollar collected through Heal the Burn supports Cobb Hospital’s burn trauma program, which serves 6,000 patients each year. Cobb Hospital offers inpatient and outpatient burn services, including dedicated staff and resources reserved for pediatric in-patient burn care.
In September, the hospital received its level three trauma designation, making it one of four trauma centers in the WellStar Trauma Network alongside WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, WellStar Kennestone Hospital and WellStar North Fulton Hospital.
As a trauma center, Cobb Hospital has the ability to handle rapid assessment, resuscitation and stabilization of trauma patients, as well as the availability of general surgeons in the Emergency Department when needed. Cobb Hospital is also the fourth busiest Emergency Department in Georgia.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/healtheburn, wellstar.org/give or call 770-956-GIVE.
