Federal authorities arrested and charged a Marietta man on fraud charges after he allegedly spent nearly $10 million in pandemic relief loans to "upgrade his personal lifestyle," the Department of Justice announced Friday.
Carl Delano Torjagbo (also known as Karl Lucius Delano), 42, obtained a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in February 2021 on behalf of his firm, Kremkov Industries, which he attested had 493 employees and a monthly payroll of $3.8 million.
The forgivable loan program was created to shore up employers with cash in exchange for not laying off workers during the pandemic.
Prosecutors say Torjagbo's claims when he applied for the loan were false. The business was not created until 10 months after the PPP deadline, and the $9.5 million loan was transferred to an account that previously contained just over $100.
To further his application, Torjagbo allegedly submitted falsified tax documents with false names of his supposed employees.
Shortly after receiving the loan, prosecutors say Torjagbo transferred $3 million out of that account. He allegedly spent more than half of that on his personal residence, with more funds going to buy tractor trailers, luxury cars, real estate, and plastic surgery.
“This defendant allegedly stole millions of dollars in taxpayer money intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Ryan K. Buchanan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and charge anyone who fraudulently obtains these critical funds and uses them for their own personal gain.”
Torjagbo faces federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering, and was indicted by a grand jury this week.
