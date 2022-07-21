The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is sounding the alarm on rising cases of "sextortion."
According to a press release from its Atlanta office, the bureau has received an increasing number of reported sextortion cases, or those in which adults pose as young girls, coerce teenage boys through social media into recording sexual images or videos and then extort the young victims.
In 2021, FBI Atlanta received 21 reports of sextortion victims, though it has already received 50 this year, according to the release.
"Sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor over an online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account," the release said. "In a scheme that has recently become more prevalent, the predator (posing as a young girl) uses deception and manipulation to convince a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer."
The release said the scammer then tells the victim they made recordings and attempts to extort the victim, threatening to post the explicit content online unless the victim pays.
Those convicted of sextortion could face up to life in prison.
"To make the victimization stop, children should tell someone, typically a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement," the release said. "While it can be embarrassing for the child, coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others."
Those who believe they or someone they know are the victim of sextortion should contact local law enforcement or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.