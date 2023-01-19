NORTHEAST COBB — No longer science fiction, the use of artificial intelligence to recognize and match faces to public images harvested from the internet is a reality the Cobb County Police Department wants people to understand and support.
Members of Cobb police spent two hours discussing the use of facial recognition technology and their new contract with Clearview AI, hoping to alleviate concerns and inform the 25 residents gathered for the District 3 town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Tim Lee Senior Center.
“Some people have concerns about Big Brother,” Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said. “We care about our citizens. We love our community. We are very aware of our constitutional rights. Nobody wants to live in a police state. I feel we have no choice but to embrace technology, and look at how other agencies are doing and how they do it. We are not the first.”
VanHoozer said the technology is secure and would only be used by law enforcement in a limited capacity, likening it to receiving an anonymous tip.
“We’re trying to catch killers,” he said.
Acworth resident Kimberly Haase, a local business owner, was interested in what happens to the information gathered by the company Clearview AI once the three-year contract ends.
“My major concern is with the A.I. software and the private sector once the contract ends with the A.I. company,” Haase said, wanting to make sure her information would not be sold or used by the company at a later date. “What happens after?”
Haase said she found the meeting to be helpful, and is interested in learning more about the technology and the potential benefits of using it in community subdivisions.
The majority of the questions asked by the public dealt with fears of living in a surveillance state. It was mainly up to Cobb Police Capt. Darin Hull of the Violent Crime Bureau to make the case for using the technology in a safe, secure manner to rapidly apprehend suspects.
Hull repeatedly emphasized how the technology would not be abused and how “guardrails" would be in place.
“We want to embrace antagonistic groups,” Hull said of the technology's opponents. “We want to learn what concerns people have.”
Hull showed examples of how the facial recognition technology has been used by Cobb police to catch murder suspects and nab other criminals in rapid fashion.
There will always be new technology, he said. Fingerprinting was once the new technology, he emphasized. And the department has waited for this technology to get more established. He said data shows it is accurate across races and genders.
Police officials said poor police work, rather than new technology, is the main concern, citing a recent case in Louisiana where a man was jailed for a week because of the misuse of facial recognition software.
Connie Kone, a retired Cobb County librarian who lives in Marietta, found the meeting to be informative.
“The meeting was very professional, and answered a whole lot of questions,” Kone said.
She was concerned, as was much of the audience, with how this technology would be accessed and secured.
Robin Moody, who lives in east Cobb, said she was satisfied with the presentation.
“I feel more confident now that I know only seven to eight people are going to look at this information,” Moody said. “And the police chief assured us in the crowd that any changes to the policy would be made public. But I’m still concerned about constant A.I. surveillance technology.”
