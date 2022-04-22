A Marietta man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in April 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office announced in a Friday night news release.
On April 19, 2021, the Marietta Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 227 Goldie Drive. Upon arrival, Willie Felix Thompson, 63, was found intoxicated outside of the home and his girlfriend, Felicia Sullivan, was shot to death on the floor in the back bedroom they shared, according to the news release.
Thompson’s 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found on the bed next to Sullivan. The investigation revealed that Thompson had contacted his sister after killing Sullivan and told her he had shot the victim. The victim and Thompson had been in a long-term romantic relationship with a history of domestic violence. Thompson was arrested that evening on aggravated assault and murder charges.
During the trial, Thompson testified that he was acting in self-defense and the firearm went off accidentally. Senior Assistant District Attorney David Williamson presented the jury with testimony from officers and detectives with the Marietta Police Department, Thompson’s family members, the Cobb County Medical Examiner, the GBI Crime Lab, and the victim’s family members. Physical evidence, including the 9mm pistol and body-worn camera video from responding officers also assisted jurors in rendering their decision.
A Cobb jury found Thompson guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony. Immediately after the verdict, Cobb Superior Court Judge Angela Brown sentenced Thompson to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“This murder was the culmination of years of abuse,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney David Williamson. "This verdict and sentence send a sobering reminder about the cycle of violence in domestic abuse. Domestic violence in any form cannot, and will not, be tolerated in Cobb County.”
