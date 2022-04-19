Ross Byrne of Woodstock was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the 2014 murder of his business partner, the Cobb County District’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
On April 8, Byrne, 58, pled guilty for his role in the murder of Jerry Moore, 46, of Marietta. Moore died after being stabbed 32 times by Johnathan Wheeler.
Byrne and Moore were longtime roommates and co-owners of the Best Dang Bakery Around in Woodstock. Wheeler was a former employee at the bakery.
Byrne profited from Moore’s death and acquired 100% interest in the bakery, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
In 2018, Wheeler was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of Moore’s murder.
Byrne initially denied knowing anything about Moore’s murder. Yet Wheeler’s girlfriend later revealed that Byrne helped clean up Moore’s blood and took possession of items Wheeler had stolen from Moore’s residence, according to the release.
Shortly after Wheeler’s trial, Byrne was arrested for his involvement in the murder. While in custody, Byrne solicited another inmate to kill Wheeler, fearful that Wheeler would testify against him. Byrne’s plot was later discovered, and he decided to enter a guilty plea. During the plea, Byrne admitted to his role in the death of Moore, and his attempt to have Wheeler murdered.
“Despite having introduced Jerry Moore to his killer, this defendant showed absolutely no remorse for Johnathan Wheeler’s vicious killing,” Stephanie Green, assistant district attorney and prosecutor, said in the news release.
Byrne pled guilty to violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, conspiracy to commit concealing the death of another, conspiracy to commit hindering apprehension of another, and criminal solicitation to commit murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.