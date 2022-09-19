From left: Cobb school resource officers Kevin Brunson, William Marshall Duling and Jerry Quan receive plaques honoring their service to the community from teens at Congregation Etz Chaim in east Cobb on Sept. 14.
An east Cobb synagogue honored Cobb County School District resource officers to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On Sept. 14, teens from Congregation Etz Chaim’s youth group, in partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA, presented school resource officers Jerry Quan, William Marshall Duling and Kevin Brunson with plaques recognizing their service to the community.
Quan “was personally instrumental in catching the perpetrators of recent antisemitic graffiti in Lassiter High School,” according to Mara Fahl, spokesperson for the Jewish National Fund.
Fahl said the plaque features the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem, which lists the names of every person killed in the attacks and is the only commemorative site of its kind outside of the U.S.
“It represents the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and worked tirelessly to save countless lives on that infamous day, and honors first responders who risk it all to protect and serve,” Fahl said.
Teen members of Congregation Etz Chaim offered their support for the men they honored.
“The officers are like our dads at school,” said Sprayberry High School senior Tamar Oren. “They talk to us in the hall and are people we go to for absolutely anything. I know they have risked their lives and for that I am forever grateful.”
Teen Mia Kleinman said she “felt inspired seeing the people who keep me safe” visit her synagogue.
Daniel Dorsch, the rabbi of Congregation Etz Chaim, thanked the Jewish National Fund for its role in making the event possible.
“We continue to be grateful for our community’s partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA that enabled us to honor our law enforcement personnel in such a special and meaningful way,” Dorsch said.
