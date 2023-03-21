A Duluth man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend in Marietta, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.
On December 6, 2020, Jose Ramon Lemus, 53, and his long-term girlfriend Janice Ross, 43, went to lunch at El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. After becoming angry at Ross for asking about another woman he had been communicating with, Lemus pulled out a gun and shot her in the neck, fleeing into the woods toward the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University and Life University, according to the DA's office.
Lemus was apprehended by Marietta police officers within an hour of the incident with the assistance of a police K-9, prosecutors said. Lemus was identified by restaurant patrons and his Honduran passport which he left in a backpack as he fled the restaurant. Ross died at the scene of the shooting.
Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Lemus, telling him, "this was senseless, and it was tragic. You have not just destroyed one life, you have brought destruction on an entire family. I hope that weighs on you for the rest of your natural life," prosecutors said.
During the sentencing, several family members of the victim spoke about her life and the impact of losing her, prosecutors said. The victim's 14-year-old daughter said, "I need my mom here and she won't be there. She won't be at prom or my high school graduation. I won't ever get my mom back and it hurts. I hope he knows how badly he has affected me."
