The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center earned accreditation once again from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.
“I salute the supervisors, deputies, and health care staff for their commitment to excellence,” said Sheriff Craig Owens. “The NCCHC accreditation is a testament to the hard work we’ve done since January 2021 to improve our detention center operations from top to bottom.”
The detention center is being recognized for its dedication to compliance with the National Commission's Standards for health services in jails, which Owens called the most respected standards in correctional health care.
The commission has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. Its standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.
Owens said the detention center underwent a rigorous on-site survey last summer when health care experts surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records and legal issues.
First accredited in 1999, the detention center has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in the National Commission's standards for 23 years.
The facility has a maximum capacity of 3,200 detainees, covers 11 acres of property and consists of 17 housing pods, a full-service kitchen, auxiliary kitchen, drug lab, office spaces and a physical agility course.
"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” National Commission CEO Deborah Ross said. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”
The Cobb Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing a Triple Crown award, a trifecta of accreditations by the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the American Correctional Association's Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.