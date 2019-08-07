The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 13 and the Cobb County Police Department's Community Affairs Unit will have the Cops and Kids Golf Tournament on Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The tournament, played at the Governors Towne Club, 4200 Governors Towne Club Drive in Acworth, benefits the annual FOP Cops & Kids Christmas events in December. As a result of their partnership with the Community Affairs Unit, the FOP will also work with the Cobb County School System to be sure that a child in need does not go without a healthy lunch while at school.
Cost for individual players is $125 and a team of four players is $500. Cost includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch, awards luncheon and swag bag.
There will also be a raffle. Individual raffle tickets are $5, three for $10 or one mulligan/four raffle tickets bundle is $25.
To register as a player/team or a sponsor, visit www.birdeasepro.com/copsandkids.
