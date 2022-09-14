Hundreds gathered at Kennesaw’s NorthStar Church Wednesday to honor the life of Jonathan Koleski, one of two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Koleski and his fellow deputy, Marshall Ervin Jr., died while serving a warrant at a house in a quiet west Cobb subdivision on Sept. 8.
“I'm going to miss my friend,” said Lt. Christopher Leger, who worked with Koleski in the sheriff’s office. “And I know today we all miss him in our own way. Today, a hero falls at the hands of wicked men. Today, we lay Jon to rest and remember the costly sacrifice he paid. But I stand here resolute to tell his family, blood and blue, that we will not forget our friend.”
The Rev. Mike Linch, NorthStar’s senior pastor, said the word he had heard most often from those who knew Koleski was “protector.” Koleski protected his sisters when they were growing up, running off boyfriends. He protected his country, serving three tours abroad in Iraq and Afghanistan, after enlisting in the wake of 9/11. And he protected his community, working in law enforcement. Colleagues remember him as a loyal and courageous deputy.
Megan Barrios, Koleski’s sister, told of the messages she’d received in recent days from veterans who served alongside Koleski, saying they wouldn’t be alive today without him.
In an emotional eulogy, Barrios described her brother’s best attributes and recounted humorous anecdotes, peppering her remarks with the phrase “my hero.”
“Your grief and your pain matter too,” Barrios said, addressing the sheriff’s office. “And it's just as important as ours. And I just want to say thank you for all your love and daily sacrifice. My family loves each and every one of you.”
David McDowell, Koleski’s father-in-law, spoke about the “thin blue line,” a concept of law enforcement as “the line which keeps society from descending into a violent chaos."
A blue horizontal line was on display behind the speakers. On the stage was a large portrait of Koleski and floral arrangements. In front of the stage, two officers stood guard beside Koleski's flag-draped coffin.
“May God bless America with law and order and justice once again, in Jesus’ name,” McDowell said.
The funeral was to be followed by a procession through Kennesaw, then up Interstate 575 to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Koleski’s final resting place.
“September the eighth was one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. A sad day for law enforcement, but even a sadder day for you,” said Sheriff Craig Owens, addressing Koleski’s family.
Gov. Brian Kemp attended the service, along with Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and sheriffs from Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Paulding, Cherokee and Bartow counties.
The church, which has a capacity of 1,300, was standing room only.
Koleski, who was 42, is survived by his wife of four years, Amy McDowell-Koleski, according to his obituary. He is also survived by his mother, two sisters, two brothers and other family members.
“To Amy, thank you for loving my brother and embracing him. He was a better man because of you. In many ways, you were the light that he needed in his life. And my family and I appreciate you more than words, and we love you,” Barrios said.
‘That goofiness’
Amid the tragedy of Koleski’s death, family and colleagues emphasized the levity with which he lived his life. Melissa Marchetti, the deputy’s sister, said Koleski loved “inappropriate” jokes, “The Simpsons” and Adam Sandler movies.
“That goofiness, that's what I grew up with,” Marchetti said.
Koleski taught his sisters how to clean up the mess in the living room in 15 seconds, in the moments between their parents pulling into the driveway and opening the door. Marchetti described how Koleski convinced her at a young age that she could put things in the fake fireplace and they would “disappear.”
“He never met a stranger. Within a couple of minutes of meeting him, you already feel like you're just catching up with an old friend. That's how comfortable he made you with a laugh, or just his big heart,” Marchetti said.
For Lt. Leger, Koleski’s wit kept the mood light during difficult moments on the job.
“Even in the moments when we saw the worst in humanity, he could still find the humor in the moment … Jon could be the butt of the joke, or the one dishing it out. But whatever the case, laughter was Jon's currency,” Leger said.
Koleski, speakers said, was the type of person who helped others and never told anyone about it. There was the time he and his wife bought a new tire for a stranded stranger on the road. Or the fact that he brought his wife a gift every day, even if it was just a stapler, or a Diet Coke.
McDowell quoted Matthew 6:3, which states “when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”
“I never heard about these things about Jon,” McDowell said, until after the deputy died.
Barrios said Koleski, a Miami native, loved Cuban food and Florida Gators football.
Koleski was also an avid runner. Rev. Linch said he had spoken with one of the deputy’s running buddies — Jesse Evans, the former Cobb prosecutor who will soon take over as Acworth’s police chief.
Linch said that we don’t have a snapshot of Koleski finishing his last race, but we know what happened.
“Jon ran into the arms of the one who knew everything about him and was incredibly in love with him. … He finished this race, and he was welcomed home by the one who paid all the dues, so he could be there with (Jesus),” Linch said.
Barrios recalled how once, when they were kids, a fly flew into a can of Coke she was drinking at her birthday party. Koleski took the can, drank the whole thing (fly included), and passed her a new one.
“I love you. And I'll take the watch from here for our family. But one more thing,” Barrios said, before taking a can of Coke and cracking it open. “Cheers.”
