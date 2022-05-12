"You could hear that he was like, in the living room and the kitchen. He was just throwing ... stuff, and he was screaming," said Jensy Quintanilla, whose apartment was broken into early Thursday morning.
On Thursday, Cobb police arrested a man who is alleged to have broken into this apartment off Bellemeade Avenue in Marietta.
A standoff between Cobb SWAT officers and a man who had broken into and then barricaded himself in an apartment ended shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
The man, who was unarmed, has been arrested, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department. Nobody was hurt during the incident.
The man was acting erratically outside the Taylor Apartment Homes on the 1500 block of Bellemeade Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Delk said. The man then used a fire hydrant to break into an apartment and, after the family inside fled, barricaded himself within it.
Jensy Quintanilla, one of the residents of the apartment, said she first heard the man hitting cars in the complex's parking lot. It was when her family looked out of an upper-story window that he began bashing in their window and breaking into the house.
From there, the family clambered outside, down a ladder a neighbor propped against the upstairs window. Quintanilla said she'd never seen the man before.
"I was scared. I was shaking," she added.
Cobb SWAT officers were called to the scene, and negotiators spent hours trying to convince the man to come out, which he eventually did without incident, Delk said.
