F.J. Eastman of OffenderWatch speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28 about his company's technology, now on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county. He is flanked by Kevin Cummings, whose company created the Cobb Sheriff's Office mobile app.
F.J. Eastman speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28. He is flanked by Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens and Kevin Cummings, whose company created the Cobb Sheriff's Office mobile app.
Kevin Cummings speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28. He is flanked by F.J. Eastman from OffenderWatch.
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
F.J. Eastman of OffenderWatch speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28 about his company's technology, now on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county. He is flanked by Kevin Cummings, whose company created the Cobb Sheriff's Office mobile app.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
F.J. Eastman speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28. He is flanked by Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens and Kevin Cummings, whose company created the Cobb Sheriff's Office mobile app.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Kevin Cummings speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28. He is flanked by F.J. Eastman from OffenderWatch.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens speaks with F.J. Eastman, a representative from OffenderWatch, after a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Jake Busch
jbusch@mdjonline.com
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens speaks at a news conference about OffenderWatch, a new feature on the Cobb Sheriff's Office app to keep track of sex offenders in the county, on Feb. 28.
MARIETTA — Anyone who has the free Cobb County Sheriff's Office mobile app will now be able to keep track of registered sex offenders in the county.
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens announced at a press conference Tuesday that there are just over 600 registered sex offenders in Cobb, and the new feature from OffenderWatch will help keep the community safe in different ways.
“It will let you see, on your phone, our registered sex offenders in Cobb County,” Owens said. “No matter where you are in the county, it will show where they are.”
Owens said the partnership between OffenderWatch and the Cobb Sheriff's Office’s app will save his deputies time and money, as they will now be able to see when sex offenders move out of the county through the app.
OffenderWatch’s technology will also give the sheriff’s office the chance to collaborate more closely with other law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Marshals Service, on sex crime investigations.
F.J. Eastman, OffenderWatch’s national business director, said the technology connects a parent’s phone with their child’s, allowing parents to track when their children encounter a sex offender.
“The parent will get an alert from Sheriff Owens, branded from Sheriff Owens’ office, ‘Please contact Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, this guy has contacted your child,’” Eastman said.
He added parents will also receive notifications when their children are in the area of a known sex offender.
Eastman also talked about a “no-go zone” on the app, which allows parents to enter the addresses of people they do not want their children to be around and get notification when their child is with that person.
Kevin Cummings, whose company created the Cobb Sheriff’s Office app about a year ago, said the partnership with OffenderWatch is for $500 and comes at no cost to Georgia taxpayers.
Though there was previously a sex offender map on the app, OffenderWatch’s offering goes beyond that.
“Now, it also provides additional functionalities and additional menus to allow the citizens of Cobb County to receive information,” Cummings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.