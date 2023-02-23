A Marietta man claiming to be a school bus driver was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly entered the home of a 10-year-old student, according to an arrest warrant.
Rayudu Nagabhushana Gogineni, 55, of Marietta, is accused of entering the student's home while school was off for Presidents Day on Monday. He was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor loitering.
Gogineni was arrested Wednesday evening and is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
Police allege Gogineni entered the home of the student’s mother off Delk Road, asking to see her daughter.
“It was victim's belief said accused was there to cause harm to her juvenile child due (to) fleeing upon being asked questions about why he was there,” police wrote in the warrant.
The mother told police Gogineni had been to her home three times and questioned neighbors about where her daughter lives, per the warrant.
Police wrote in the warrant that Gogineni is “the bus driver for the homeowner's 10-year-old daughter.”
The home listed in the warrant is zoned for Powers Ferry Elementary School in the Cobb County School District.
“We are cooperating fully with police as they perform their investigation," a Cobb schools spokesperson said. "The bus driver is not serving Cobb students, pending the outcome of the investigation. We cannot comment further on this until the investigation has been completed.”
