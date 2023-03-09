A Cobb County Police Department officer shot a motorist during a traffic stop Wednesday night after the driver reached for a gun, the department said.
According to a news release, at around 10:22 p.m. police pulled the driver over on Interstate 75 near Delk Road. While approaching the vehicle, the officer observed that the driver had a gun.
"The driver made a movement toward the firearm, to which our officer provided verbal commands to stop; however, the suspect was not responsive to the officer’s commands," the department said.
The officer then shot the driver, police said. Arriving officers rendered first aid until the driver could be transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital via ambulance.
Police did not release the identity of the driver. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
