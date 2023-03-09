Cobb County OIS 3.9.23.png

Police responded to an incident Wednesday night where a Cobb police officer shot and injured a motorist who they say reached for a gun.

 Georgia Bureau of Investigation
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

(2) comments

Jager
Culver Johnson

Comply now, complain later. It’s a simple, safe procedure.

Report Add Reply
Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Don’t reach for the gun ! Now he will Sue everyone. You can’t cure stupid.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription