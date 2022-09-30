A Cobb County Police Department officer shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at 1200 Winchester Parkway in Smyrna, near Wellstar Vinings Health Park, police said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that at about 2:23 a.m., officers located suspects that had broken into multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, according to police. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Toyota RAV4 XLE, and the vehicle began to flee.
Officers conducted a PIT maneuver, which involves ramming the rear of a vehicle, causing it to spin out. The vehicle's four occupants then fled on foot, according to police.
One of the suspects pointed a handgun at officers, police said. An officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.
The suspect continued to flee on foot with the handgun and opened a manhole cover, hiding inside, police said. The suspect was apprehended and transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other suspects were apprehended near the scene, while one is still at large.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has assumed responsibility for this investigation, and will provide any updates or additional information regarding this case.
