AUSTELL — What is the greatest need of the Cobb County Police Department?
“More officers,” Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said during a recent community forum.
The department brought on nine new officers Thursday but is headed for a net loss of officers this year. The biggest reason, per VanHoozer: retirements.
According to the county, the department is currently short 85 officers, and the MDJ reported in May it employs more than 700 sworn officers.
Challenges and success
VanHoozer said problems the department faced both prior to and during the pandemic are high attrition rates — losing staff to retirement or other departure reasons — and pay compression, which occurs when new hires' wages are similar to experienced employees as a result of the labor market outpacing raises over time.
He thanked Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, who was in attendance, and other county officials for helping to address pay for police staff.
In its 2023 budget, the commission gave public safety employees a "step" increase, moving them up a pay level under the county's "step-and-grade" pay plan.
“It’s ongoing,” Cupid said regarding efforts to confront challenges faced by the department. “We’re fortunate that we began to address some of these challenges prior to the pandemic…Attrition has been a challenge for our entire work economy across every industry, but I think that our efforts to address some of the challenges has helped us to get to a place of trust.”
This year was the second with a raise for public safety workers since the plan was instituted in 2020, and the department is working to address compression over a three-year period, according to Public Safety Director Randy Crider.
Public safety employees not covered by the step-and-grade program — high-ranking police and fire officials, for example — saw an average raise of 3.3% in the 2023 budget.
The department's successes did not go unmentioned during the forum. Deputy Chief Dan Ferrell, who oversees the department’s special investigations and response division, touted the fact that the department has already taken more guns off of the county’s streets this year than in any year prior. He also made clear one of his biggest priorities as head of special investigations.
“Equal with violent crime, to me, is protecting children,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell told attendees Cobb Police ranked first in Georgia for the third straight year in recovering trafficked children.
Ferrell noted there is still progress to be made in his division that includes the special victims, major crime and organized crime units, such as better aligning new technologies with the necessity of officers engaging face-to-face with Cobb County residents.
Changes at the top
With reshuffling in the top ranks of the Cobb Police Department, VanHoozer also took the opportunity to introduce his new command staff and community-focused vision at the event.
VanHoozer said 16 of the 25 command positions have seen changes in personnel since he took over at the helm in late May. He noted the departure of his second in command, Scott Hamilton, who was hired as the new police chief for the city of Austell earlier this month.
“Those are either new appointments or they are moves from one place to another,” VanHoozer said.
Ben Cohen, a 25-year Cobb Police veteran, took over as deputy chief of precinct operations and will oversee all uniformed officers across the county.
Cohen told attendees he's devised a forthcoming mentorship program for the department, planned to begin in January 2023, aimed at training supervisors to demonstrate positive character traits for uniformed officers.
“We just want to kind of get our supervisors more well-rounded when it comes to not just answering calls for service, but also the whole of police work: mental health for their officers, the resources that are out there besides law enforcement like MUST Ministries or food banks,” Cohen said.
VanHoozer noted retention for the department has been an issue, and said he hopes to maintain stability in the command staff. He added it will be easier for police officers to do their jobs in protecting and building trust with the community if they feel the same level of support within the department.
“This is a little bit of a depressing profession,” VanHoozer said. “We have to really be intentional about taking care of the Cobb County Police community as well.”
Faith in their support
Billed as a “Community and Faith Forum,” the August 25 event was heavier on the former than the latter. After an invocation and brief introduction of some of the department’s volunteer chaplains, the presentation pivoted to the work police are doing to serve the county.
While faith was not as much of the focus, police chaplains attended to show their support for the department.
"I was a former military chaplain and in that role, we have a ministry to everybody," said Albert Slomovitz, rabbi of Congregation Etz Chaim in east Cobb. "It made sense to serve in that role in my community. I've been doing this about 14 years."
Slomovitz said that as a chaplain in the department, he supports police officers who come to him for advice and guidance. He's also participated in ride-alongs and visited different units in the police department and the county's broader public safety department, including the 911 center.
"What's interesting about it is that it helps everyone realize how connected we are," Slomovitz said. "Whether you're a police officer or someone in the community, there's always a connection that can be found."
Mike Cronin, associate pastor of East-West Church on Hurt Road near Wellstar Cobb Hospital, became a police chaplain about 12 years ago, after he learned about the program when his son became a Cobb police officer.
"My son being an officer, my father was an officer, I kind of understand the police culture a little bit, and I respect it, always have respected it," Cronin said.
Cronin said he and others serving as chaplains "endeavor to have a ministry of presence," which means spending time and engaging with officers.
"If there's a traumatic event and we show up, there's a comfort level there," Cronin said. "So we're able to offer them support from a spiritual side. ... We bring our counsel and comfort along with our faith."
