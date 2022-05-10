MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners unanimously confirmed Stuart VanHoozer as the new chief of the Cobb County Police Department Tuesday.
VanHoozer, a 32-year veteran of the department, most recently served as a deputy police chief under former Chief Tim Cox. Since Cox’s retirement in December, VanHoozer and Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton have shared interim chief duties while the county searched for a replacement.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said VanHoozer was selected to lead the department — which employs over 700 sworn officers — from more than 50 applicants across the country.
“We're very proud to say today, we strongly believe we have chosen the most qualified, best-suited police chief for Cobb County — and that is in Chief VanHoozer,” she said. "So we feel very strongly that he is going to take Cobb and our police department into truly 21st-century policing.”
A Cobb native, VanHoozer grew up one of five children with a single mother, coming from “pretty much nothing,” as he put it. When he joined the department in 1990, he said he had “no skills,” “nothing special,” and was living off a $5.25 per hour salary in a Mableton basement that flooded in a heavy rain. VanHoozer said he expected to live out his career as an unremarkable patrol officer.
“When Cobb County Police Department hired me … they gave me one little section of Earth to protect for eight hours. And from there I fell in love with this job,” VanHoozer said.
Over his career, VanHoozer has worked in the department’s narcotics division and headed up internal affairs, and is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and the FBI National Academy. He lives in Cobb with his wife Leslie and is the father of three sons.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she first came to know VanHoozer from his days as commander of south Cobb’s precinct 2, which she formerly represented as a district commissioner. There, she said, he emphasized tackling the “root causes” of persistent crime in the Six Flags area, leaning on technology and community members.
“Maj. VanHoozer was the first person to say, ‘This is not a crime issue, this is a community development issue,’” Cupid recalled.
She went on to emphasize her belief in VanHoozer as the man to lead the department through the “very tough climate” around policing as officers and their conduct have come under greater scrutiny in recent years.
“I know policing was a very serious matter in (south Cobb), and it was a serious matter because it was often felt as if it was a racially charged phenomenon. So having someone to have the ability to see you as an individual, versus being just the person who fits the description of being Black, a person of X height, wearing a red shirt, means something a little bit more when you’re dealing with communities of color,” Cupid added.
In recent years, VanHoozer has been an advocate of Cobb police’s technological initiatives like facial recognition software and license plate readers as crime-fighting tools. But it’s "this amazing community in Cobb County” that he chiefly credits with the department’s success. He remembered a south Cobb middle school whose walls had once been hit by a stray bullet from a shooting.
“At that school, I would hug all the kids, I would go out and I would look at that bullet hole. I'm telling you, the motivation to do your job cannot be greater than that, because all I could think about the whole time I was the commander of that precinct was, nothing can happen to these children while I'm the commander here,” he said.
Ben Williams, head of the Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, welcomed VanHoozer with a pledge to be persistently in his ear.
“If you're right, I will stand up for you and speak out for you,” Williams boomed with a wry smile. “But also, if you're not right, and you want to correct it, I’m there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.