An inmate at the Cobb County jail committed suicide Thursday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed, despite being under suicide watch.

Nicole Smith died at 7:54 a.m. Thursday at a local hospital after being found in her cell, the sheriff's office said. Though deputies were performing regular checks on her every 15 minutes, she was able to commit suicide.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Blake said Smith was enrolled in a mental health support program specializing in suicide prevention. Her family has been notified.

Last November, Sheriff Craig Owens rolled out a 24/7 psychiatric care program, billed as a first-of-its-kind initiative. 

"Unfortunately, our detention center — and thousands of detention centers across the country — have become de facto mental health hospitals," Owens said in a news release announcing the death. "I will be convening local leaders, including those who just toured the facility, to help identify solutions and hopefully find treatment options outside of incarceration."

The sheriff's office will conduct its own investigation and ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to do the same.

Smith is the sixth inmate to die in custody since Owens took office in January 2021 and the third this year.

(3) comments

CBARFIELD
CRAIG BARFIELD

Given that there have been 6 deaths at the jail, under the watch of the new sherriff, makes you wonder about all the claims and accusations he made against Neil Warren.

lildeb
Debbie Fisher

Didn't Sheriff Owens criticize Sheriff Warren on the # of deaths and claim that he would investigate the deaths in the Cobb jail and make changes to prevent them? It doesn't look like that is working out so well!

DazzleFaddy
Dazzle Faddy

Pretty sure Owens ran his entire campaign on this exact thing. SMH. The grass isn't always greener. Sure hope Cobb county wakes up soo, and I don't mean woke.

