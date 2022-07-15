Officials announced the Cobb County Adult Detention Center aced a recent health inspection.
The Cobb County Health Department gave the Cobb Adult Detention Center a perfect score on its health inspection, according to a press release from the Cobb Sheriff's Office. Documents from the Georgia Department of Public Health indicated the jail was inspected on June 27.
"It has been 10 years since the Detention Center has earned such high marks," the release said.
The release also noted that Sheriff Craig Owens has prioritized improving the jail's operations, including its food service, and said the sheriff's office switched food to Summit as its food provider in April.
“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff and our new vendor to ensure we run a professional food service program,” the sheriff said in the release. “The attention to detail and cleanliness helps reduce the likelihood of a detainee or deputy falling ill.”
The press release said that the jail's kitchen was upgraded, a need that was "long overdue," and upgrades were made possible by 2016 SPLOST funds implemented by Owens.
The inspection form listed no areas in which the jail was not in compliance. According to Georgia law, a state Department of Public Health official must inspect jail facilities at least once every three months.
