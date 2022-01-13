Cobb County firefighters pulled an unconscious person from a burning residence in Powder Springs Tuesday night.
At about 5:43 p.m., Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Wyatt Drive in Powder Springs. There, they fought the fire before searching the home.
“An unresponsive victim was found inside a bedroom, covered in a blanket and was immediately removed from the toxic smoke condition of the residence,” the department said.
First responders performed CPR in the front yard and secured the victim’s airway. They also administered a Cyanokit, which is used to treat cyanide poisoning that can occur during a fire, which resulted in the victim regaining their pulse.
The victim was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation, and is in stable condition, the department said.
“We are extremely proud of all responding units for the preservation of a life on 1/11/2022!⠀
"Thank you for your continued commitment to the citizens of Cobb County,” the department said on social media. The department also posted video footage from the incident, showing the search for the victim and the emergency care administered.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. Cobb fire did not release the victim’s identity. ⠀
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.