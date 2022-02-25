MARIETTA — Capt. Sean Gray of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services discussed the importance of smoke alarms, sleeping with the door closed and space heater safety during a live fire-safety demonstration this week.
The demonstration was held at the county's fire department training center in Marietta in response to recent fire-related deaths around Cobb, Fire Chief Bill Johnson said.
During the demonstration, the fire department set ablaze a building constructed solely for the demonstration by Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling.
The furnished building, consisting of two bedrooms divided by a living room, was ignited and allowed to burn until the majority of its interior was scorched.
Sleeping with the bedroom door closed is much safer than leaving it open, Gray said, despite the misconception that it should be left open so that people in the room can exit faster.
“There are theories out there that you'd be safer to sleep with the doors open,” he said. “That's actually not true at all. It’s much safer to sleep with the doors closed. We're going to show you the importance of that today and how smoke and fire actually travel.”
During the demonstration, one bedroom door was closed and the other was left open to show what happens in each room during a fire.
“One bedroom door is going to be open, and the fire is going to start in that middle room, so the fire will travel because of the open door,” Capt. Gray said. “We also have a closed bedroom door. There will be some smoke that will get in there, but it's a completely survivable area (compared to the open-door bedroom).”
Gray also explained that the carbon monoxide that builds up in a room with the bedroom door closed is very low in comparison to what builds up in an open-door bedroom.
Dangers concerning space heater safety are very important to realize, Gray said, and they should not be kept anywhere near couches, beds or “anything like that.” There should be three feet of distance between furniture or cloth material and space heaters, and one should make sure their space heater has a safety rating when buying one.
After the demonstration, Gray also stressed the importance of avoiding cheap cords used to charge cell phones and other electronic devices.
“A lot of the cords that you may buy are cheap cords,” he said. “You want to make sure that if you're going to purchase one of those cords that it has a UL safety rating because cell phones will heat up with an improper cord. We've certainly had plenty of those fires. Everybody sets their cell phone on a sofa or a couch, and you guys got to see what that looks like today.”
There has been an increase of synthetic material in modern furniture, which makes it burn faster and hotter than furniture from decades ago, according to Gray.
Victims of house fires now have about three minutes to escape their home, according to the “Close Before You Doze” fact sheet from the Fire Safety Research Institute. About 40 years ago, victims of house fires had 17 minutes to escape.
According to the fact sheet, about half of all house-fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.; closed doors can slow the spread of fire, reduce toxic smoke levels and decrease temperatures dramatically; and three out of five house-fire deaths happen in homes with no working smoke alarm or no smoke alarm at all.
People underestimate how fatal smoke can be during a fire, Gray said, because they just want to escape the flames; however, being trapped in a smoke-filled room is oftentimes more deadly.
“A lot of people think it’s the fire that kills you,” he said. “But it’s actually the smoke that kills you.”
