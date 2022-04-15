Often overlooked, emergency dispatchers play a critical role in emergency services being able to assist countless people a day.
"Without us, nobody could do their job. You wouldn't get police service. You wouldn't get fire service. You wouldn't get an ambulance," dispatcher Rebecca Farkas told the MDJ. "Everything starts here when that phone rings."
To recognize their importance, Cobb police and fire service personnel provided meals and snacks to dispatchers at the Cobb County 911 Center in Marietta during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Each day, crews were treated to meals from different restaurants. Friday's lunch from the Marietta Diner was brought by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
The roughly 100 workers at the Marietta center dispatch safety personnel for the Cobb, Marietta, Powder Springs police departments, Cobb and Marietta fire departments and Cobb Animal Control.
Being able to multitask, adapt and advise callers with confidence is a vital skill for dispatchers to have, according to dispatcher Theresa Carcioppolo, who has worked at the Marietta center for more than four years.
"It could be a shooting, stabbing, burglary, home invasion, abduction, or a fire," Carcioppolo. "We get such a wide variety of calls in Cobb County. You never know what's going to drop in your lap."
While people know that dispatchers send police and firefighters to the scene, not everyone knows the other areas of expertise required for the job, Carcioppolo said.
"We're a lot more than just taking your address and phone number and sending help your way," Carcioppolo said. "We can walk you through CPR. We can walk you through how to stop bleeding. We can walk you through how to deliver a baby. A lot of people don't realize that."
Upon receiving a call, dispatchers quickly determine the type of emergency, its location and the response and services needed.
Dealing with a high volume of severe and sometimes deadly situations has desensitized dispatchers to serious situations — an essential trait for dispatchers to not get emotional on emergency calls, according to Carcioppolo.
"There are calls that affect us, but you can't dwell on every single call, so the most significant thing is being able to move on," Carcioppolo said.
Carcioppolo said Friday that people sometimes call 911 in non-emergencies, making the dispatcher's job complicated. Dispatchers often have to weigh emergency levels and determine what level of assistance is needed in certain situations.
"I know you think that that dog in the middle of the road is an emergency because you don't want the dog to get hit, but when somebody has a heart attack, we can't be tied up in stuff like that," Carcioppolo said.
Maj. Steven Gaynor with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of dispatchers to relay essential and sometimes life-saving information to officers.
"Without them, we are going to call blind," Gaynor said. "Sometimes they deal with situations involving armed subjects, so it is very important to tell us what are they armed with. They relay important information every day."
Dispatchers in Marietta work 12-hour days, either day or night shifts, and are understandably exhausted at the end of most days, workers said. Given the difficulty of the work, the center in Marietta is short-staffed, meaning workers often have to extend and go above and beyond with their work.
In what is often a thankless job, Gaynor praised them for all they do for the community.
"There's a lot of stress on them because of the staff shortage. But we want to let them know we appreciate everything they do," he said.
