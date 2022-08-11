Building C of the Cobb County court complex, located at 10 East Park Square, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a suspicious package.
The part of Waddell Street behind the building was cordoned off, with fire trucks and Cobb County Sheriff's cars parked along the street.
Marietta Fire Chief Tim Milligan said one of the employees in the mailroom of the building discovered the package that led the building to be evacuated.
"When she opened the mail and took the letter out, some powder fell out of the letter," Milligan said. "At that point, she kind of stopped what she was doing, obviously at that point, someone called 911."
Milligan said the employee who opened the letter is being monitored for symptoms and that she has displayed none so far.
"Right now, our crews are in there, working on the different tests to see what the product is," Milligan said.
As of 1:25 p.m., Milligan said Marietta Fire was testing the suspicious substance and added the county, with more robust testing capabilities, would join the testing effort.
"Hopefully in the next probably hour or so, we'll be cleaned up and out of here," Milligan said, saying he expects the substance to end up testing "benign."
Laceria Willis of Marietta, who works in the Cobb Superior Court, stood outside the building after her lunch break was interrupted."
"They told us to evacuate the building," Willis said. "I feel calm."
