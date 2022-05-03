The child of a woman who was killed after the two were hit by a car Sunday night has succumbed to her injuries, Cobb police said Tuesday.

The woman has been identified as Kayanne K.L. Dunn, 37, from Hiram. The child was not named but was identified as Dunn's one-year-old daughter.

Dunn and the child were hit by two cars while trying to cross C.H. James Parkway after rear-ending another car around 9:30 p.m.

Cobb Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said charges would not be filed.

