Brian Marcos has been approved as the new chief of the Smyrna Fire Department.
The Smyrna City Council voted 7-0 at its meeting Monday evening to approve Marcos, who took over as interim chief at the end of July following the retirement of Roy Acree. He was sworn in by Smyrna Chief Municipal Judge Phyllis Gingrey Collins.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to have somebody like Brian in this role,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton. “I know it’s going to be great for our city, great for the citizens and the department, and I look forward to the great things that you’re going to accomplish.”
Marcos began with the department in 2006 and quickly moved his way up the ranks, becoming deputy chief in 2014. His numerous accomplishments while a member of the Smyrna Fire Department include being named the 2020 Chief Fire Officer of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs and one of Cobb Life Magazine’s “20 under 40” the same year.
In 2021, Marcos was selected as one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“This type of journey doesn’t happen by yourself,” Marcos said as he was flanked by wife Ashley and children Bryson, Kyla and Levi. “I have so many friends and family in this room that have supported me all along the way and I feel blessed. My cup is certainly full right now.”
Marcos also thanked “the men and women that serve every day in action on the front lines, and I feel your support every day.”
He promised he would give his best to those he will now lead as chief, as well as those who hired him.
“To mayor and council, I just appreciate your support and trust. I don’t take it lightly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.