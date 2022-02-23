The fire that engulfed and destroyed a Marietta barn owned by attorney Alice Summerour Monday was man-made, Cobb County fire officials believe.
"This does appear to be a human act. ... Whether it was intentional, or accidental is unknown," department spokesman Stephen Bennett said Tuesday in an email to the MDJ.
Monday's fire at 2000 Bentley Lake Road in Marietta destroyed a 20-stall horse barn with three tack rooms, according to Summerour. Summerour said no animals were hurt in the blaze.
The structure was part of Blackjack Stables, a property owned by Summerour's family.
Monday's fire comes six months after a similar fire burned down a different barn on her property.
In both cases, Summerour learned about the fire hours after it occurred. In the first case, she saw photos of her property on social media. She was not aware of Monday’s fire until contacted by the MDJ.
Summerour suspects both fires were a result of arson, something that could have been committed by the local "transient community," Bennett said.
"We are unable to rule out the possibility that it may have been caused by a member of the nearby transient community," Bennett said. "Some of these members are known to frequent vacant structures in the area and often use fire for cooking, heating, or lighting."
Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.