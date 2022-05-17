The Georgia Police K9 Foundation announced that K9 Sophie with the Austell Police Department is the latest to receive a LOF Streetfighter Vest.
What is unique about these K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect Law Enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.
In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9's body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts so that the four legged officers are protected at all times.
K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon. These vests are bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
K9 Sophie, a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd, serves and protects the citizens of Austell for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from her handler. She loves family time and meeting people in the community. However, this incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work. K9 Sophie serves as a dual purpose canine.
GPK9F is an All Volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the Police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe. Georgia Police K9 Foundation has assisted over 1,000 Georgia K9s by provided 139 K9 Protection Vests, 61 Heat Alarms, 200-plus Training equipment, seminars and trainings were supplied to numerous K9 teams across the State of Georgia and assisted 100-plus Retired K9s.
