AUSTELL — Motorists in Austell pulled over for faulty tail lights, broken rearview mirrors or other damage to their cars could now be in for a gift card instead of a ticket.
Thanks to a partnership between Advance Auto Parts and the Austell Police Department, officers responsible for traffic citations have $500 worth of gift cards from the auto shop.
Instead of making drivers pay, the city will pay drivers to be safer on the road, giving them a gift card to fund repairs so that they comply with the law.
Austell Police Chief Scott Hamilton was joined by other officers in the city’s police department Thursday at the Advance Auto Parts on Veterans Memorial Highway to announce the collaboration.
Mark Strenta, vice president of operations for Advance Auto Parts in the southeast, said this is the company’s first partnership with any Cobb city, and the first to happen in one west of Atlanta.
Advance Auto Parts already has similar partnerships with Sandy Springs and Lilburn, and Strenta hopes to expand to Peachtree City soon.
He added that the company’s goal to ensure driver safety is helped by partnerships like the one with Austell.
“We want to make sure we’re able to give back and keep people on the road,” Strenta said.
Hamilton said he wants to shift the culture at the Austell Police Department toward more community-oriented engagement, and the collaboration with Advance Auto Parts is just the start.
Hamilton, who started as the city’s police chief in August after nearly three decades at the Cobb Police Department, recognized he would need to lead that shift.
“Coming to a whole new department, I realized very quickly that it was a different environment,” Hamilton said. “One of the things me and my staff want to do is…not only do we want to fight crime and make the citizens of Austell feel safe, but we also want them to feel like we can be approachable.”
Adding to the shift toward more connections to the community, Hamilton hopes to soon establish the Austell Police Foundation, which will help support both residents of the city and members of the police force in need of financial support.
He also said the department will soon begin hosting a forum with different faith leaders in the city every few months.
Capt. Jason Roberts, who oversees the Austell Police Department’s uniform patrol, said he was proud the department was able to “give people a blessing” with Advance Auto Parts.
“To be able to do something like this, to give back, that helps people, it feels good,” Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.