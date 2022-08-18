An Austell man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine and laundering the proceeds as part of an Atlanta-based crime ring.
The man, 51-year-old Franklin Benson Troup, will also serve 15 years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $690,000 after pleading guilty to drug distribution and laundering charges on June 2, 2021, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Troup is one of seven members of the trafficking ring sentenced. According to the Justice Department, Troup and his co-conspirators distributed vast quantities of cocaine throughout Atlanta and laundered money earned from sales through a network of bank accounts, businesses, luxury cars, houses, jewelry and cosmetic surgery. The release also noted some members of the ring acquired fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
“This network of drug traffickers victimized our community in many ways, including by distributing dangerous drugs and exploiting the banking system and pandemic disaster funds while buying homes in our neighborhoods as a way to conceal their illegal profits,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in the press release. “Through a successful multi-year, cross-agency investigation and resulting seizure of assets, the main culprits will serve prison sentences and lose the spoils of their crimes.”
Franklin Troup was recruited by Tory Troup for the operation in 2008 after the latter Troup was released from prison in 2007, officials said.
The trafficking operation was sourced by cocaine from Colombia, the Bahamas and Texas, which was then transported by private plane, car and UPS shipments to the Atlanta area, the release said. The drugs, it went on, were then distributed to buyers in Atlanta and South Carolina, with some known to have been converted to crack.
"The group transported some of its drug proceeds by having people drive the cash in cars or shipping bundles of cash through the mail, FedEx, or UPS," the release said. "And to minimize the risk of detection by law enforcement they used a multi-faceted money laundering operation to covertly gather payments, and move those proceeds from customers in Atlanta and South Carolina to Texas, using a network of bank accounts held by multiple individuals."
Members of the ring used profits from cocaine sales to purchase luxury vehicles, often in others' names, to avoid detection by law enforcement, the release noted.
While the release said the group avoided detection for years "due to their extensive concealment efforts, tight code of loyalty, and threats to others," it was a collaboration among numerous federal agencies and local agencies that brought the operation down.
According to the release, the case was investigated by the DEA and Department of Homeland Security, with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Atlanta Police Department assisting federal authorities.
