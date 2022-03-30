Tyrone Gantt, 44, of Austell, has been charged with the murder of Howard Smith, 42, of Mableton, after Smith was found dead in Mableton Tuesday morning. 

Cobb County police have confirmed that Smith was with two people, including Gantt, Monday night before he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 

Smith was found dead lying in the road at Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Gantt was later charged with murder and aggravated assault. The other individual, who police say was with Gantt and Smith, was not identified by police. 

Anyone with additional information regarding this active investigation should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In